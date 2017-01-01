New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
681144366.0

Mets Morning News: Seth Lugo makes a successful return, MLB draft begins

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 34s

... made his return and last season. Lugo was this weekend, and now perhaps the Mets can finally get rolling. To make room for Lugo on the 40-man roster, the tea ...

Tweets