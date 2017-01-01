New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
693553212.0

Mets Player Performance Meter: Position players, June 5-11

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

... s 128 wRC+ on the season ranks 70th. Not to be outdone by Jay Bruce, was the Mets’ second-best hitter over the past week with a couple of home runs, a .308/.5 ...

Tweets