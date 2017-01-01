New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10076336.0

Mets demoted Tyler Pill, Matt Reynolds, T.J. Rivera to make room for Steven Matz, Seth Lugo, and Yoenis Cespedes

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 36s

... cting four hits and one home run over 26 plate appearances. Due to the , the Mets were able to add Cespedes as the 26th man prior to Saturday’s games against ...

Tweets