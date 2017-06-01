New York Mets

Mack's Mets
The%252btruth%252bis%252bout%252bthere

Peter Hyatt - Assistant GM on Rosario Call Up

by: Peter Hyatt Mack's Mets 4m

... n in this statement.  Analysis Conclusion:   Rosario gets called up when the Mets feel that the Super-2 date has safely passed.   Internal debate may have gon ...

Tweets