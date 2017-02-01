New York Mets

Mets Minors
Nido-3-e1487721968546

Tomas Nido Thriving Again

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 1m

... protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.  With that move right there, the Mets unofficially announced Nido was the catcher of the future. The Mets decision ...

Tweets