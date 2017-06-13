New York Mets

CBS Sports
Mets-yoenis-cespedes

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes leaves game vs. Cubs with an apparent injury - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 1m

... During Monday night's Cubs- Mets game ( CHC-NYM GameTracker), Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was forced to leave the game with a possible left ...

Tweets