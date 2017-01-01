New York Mets

Metsblog
Degrom_wvg2emj0_cyq70nq9

DeGrom shines, Cespedes exits early in Mets 6-1 win over Cubs

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 40s

... es Steven Matz allowed one run over seven innings in his season debut as the Mets completed a doubleheader sweep of the Braves, 8-1, on Saturday night at SunT ...

Tweets