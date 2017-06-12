New York Mets

Hardball Talk
695322800

Jameson Taillon impressive in first start since undergoing cancer surgery

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m

... son, Cespedes is batting .275/.370/.638 with seven home runs and 14 RBI. The Mets certainly hope Monday’s injury issue is only minor. Follow @Baer_Bill The 20 ...

Tweets