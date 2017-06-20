New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Quinn%252bbrody

2017 Draft - Mets 3rd Rd. (#97 overall) Pick - RF - Quinn Brody

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1m

... ormance in particular in the top six rounds. Frankie Piliere @FPiliereD1 -  #Mets take Quinn Brodey - one of my favorite college guys in the country. Good too ...

Tweets