New York Mets

Big League Stew
2f29cbea0647b8dd1d7eec0dec13f3aa

Anthony Rizzo is the newest leadoff man for struggling Cubs

by: Kevin Kaduk Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 23s

... nd cleanup for a total of nine games. Kris Bryant will bat third against the Mets at Citi Field while Jason Heyward will bat cleanup as his bounceback season ...

Tweets