MLB Draft: Mets End Day Two With Three College Seniors

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Minors 4m

... this season with 36 strikeouts and a 1.12 WHIP With the ninth selection, the Mets took RHP Cannon Chadwick out of the University of Arkansas. He is ranked out ...

