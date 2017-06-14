New York Mets

nj.com
22911330-large

The Mets' puzzling reason for removing Yoenis Cespedes... Again

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... t" when it came to running, specifically on the base paths. At the time, the Mets were losing 11-1, so taking him out could have been to give him a rest in a ...

Tweets