New York Mets

nj.com
22912060-standard

MLB Draft 2017: Why Mets took 7 college pitchers

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 4m

... ring a big deal, that no longer can exist to the same extent. Meet the (new) Mets While many of the arms the Mets selected pitched as relievers in college, th ...

Tweets