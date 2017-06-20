New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2017 Draft - Mets 6th Rd. (#187 overall) Pick - MARCEL RENTERIA
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3m
... Allen just said, "How 'bout that?" Anyway, back to details: in Round 6, the Mets selected: MARCEL RENTERIA A 5'11', 185 College senior out of New Mexico Stat ...
Tweets
-
John Smoltz previews tonight's @Cubs vs. @Mets #MLBNShowcase with @MadDogUnleashed next on #HighHeat!TV / Radio Network
-
With their 14th round pick in the #MLBDraft, the Mets select Matthew Duce, a C from Dallas BaptistBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets on the record comped Hutchinson to Syndergaard. Seems rash. They didn't even go to the same high school. https://t.co/eP0sDjXL2dBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsFarmReport: Cast your vote for the @RumblePoniesBB to win #BaseballAmerica’s #LogoMania ➡️ https://t.co/GHssMMVhrW #LetsRumble https://t.co/nDQd5n4ha1Minors
-
SNY's Steve Gelbs talks about pitching to Kris Bryant, live from the Porsche Grille https://t.co/Rpy5RGNN9FBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets drafted six pitchers Tuesday, MLB Draft concludes today https://t.co/dU5Aog1bwpBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets