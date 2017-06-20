New York Mets

Mack's Mets
2017 Draft - Mets 6th Rd. (#187 overall) Pick - MARCEL RENTERIA

by: Mack Ade

... Allen just said, "How 'bout that?" Anyway, back to details: in Round 6, the Mets selected: MARCEL RENTERIA A 5'11', 185 College senior out of New Mexico Stat ...

