New York Mets

Metsblog
Mlb_draft_i3r8bozh_f6wqdykx

Mets drafted six pitchers Tuesday, MLB Draft concludes today

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

... tv, JR argues that shortstop prospect Amed Rosario should be promoted to the Mets today. This past weekend, . Rosario, 21, is hitting .339 with 14 doubles, si ...

Tweets