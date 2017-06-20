New York Mets

Mack's Mets
2017 Draft - Mets 9th Rd. (#277 overall) Pick - RHP Cannon Chadwick

Mack Ade

... 6 batters. Razorback News noted that Cha dwick is the first Hog taken by the Mets since Matt Reynolds in 2012. Coming from Paris, Texas, Chadwick pitched thre ...

