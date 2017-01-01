New York Mets

Metsblog
Fd2017_b6itafcy_5z2n8vep

Adam Rubin's Farm Report for June 14

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

... tv, JR argues that shortstop prospect Amed Rosario should be promoted to the Mets today. By Matthew Cerrone | Jun 12 | 12:42PM Share: JRSportBrief: Call up Ro ...

Tweets