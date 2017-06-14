New York Mets

North Jersey
636330653797125689-cubs-mets-baseball-16031352

Mets stick to plan, don't start Cespedes in finale vs. Cubs

by: Special to The Record North Jersey 1m

... eball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, June 12, 2017, in New York. The Mets won 6-1. Cespedes exited because of a sore left heel, two days after he retu ...

Tweets