Mets Pull Off Unlikely Win Against Cubs
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 2m
... dge for what might be the longest home run ever in Citi Field. 4-1 Cubs. The Mets loaded the bases one out in the fourth and with Harvey due up and struggling ...
Mets rally from early three-run deficit, injury to Neil Walker and ineffective start by Matt Harvey to beat Cubs:… https://t.co/eYtxqj3MfbBlogger / Podcaster
Mets passed first test, but Cubs are weakest of this three-team stretch and below .500. Will be very interesting to see vs. Wash, LAD.Beat Writer / Columnist
Harvey said this is the lowest he's felt physically this year. Definitely sounded concerned.TV / Radio Personality
NL EAST NEWS: Galvis collects 2 hits but the @Phillies fall to @RedSox 7-3. Philadelphia is 21-43 this season.Blogger / Podcaster
After losing all 7 regular season games to the #Cubs in 2015, the #Mets have won 11 of their last 14 games against them, including playoffs.Blogger / Podcaster
