Mets top Cubs, 9-4, but Matt Harvey, injuries remain concern
by: kristie ackert — NY Daily News 16s
... hitter in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded, Steven Matz, the Mets scheduled Friday night starter, delivered an infield RBI single and Juan Lag ...
Mets rally from early three-run deficit, injury to Neil Walker and ineffective start by Matt Harvey to beat Cubs:… https://t.co/eYtxqj3MfbBlogger / Podcaster
Friday. Hopefully just the day.@michaelgbaron When is your shoulder surgery? You going to be MIA from twitter for a while ?Blogger / Podcaster
Mets passed first test, but Cubs are weakest of this three-team stretch and below .500. Will be very interesting to see vs. Wash, LAD.Beat Writer / Columnist
Harvey said this is the lowest he's felt physically this year. Definitely sounded concerned.TV / Radio Personality
NL EAST NEWS: Galvis collects 2 hits but the @Phillies fall to @RedSox 7-3. Philadelphia is 21-43 this season.Blogger / Podcaster
After losing all 7 regular season games to the #Cubs in 2015, the #Mets have won 11 of their last 14 games against them, including playoffs.Blogger / Podcaster
