New York Mets

Fox Sports
201706141840672048300-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Granderson snaps tie with 300th HR, Mets rally past Cubs 9-4

by: foxsports Fox Sports 3m

... hth inning with his 300th homer, a tiebreaking shot that helped the New York Mets rally past the Chicago Cubs for a 9-4 victory Wednesday night. Injury replac ...

Tweets