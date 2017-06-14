New York Mets

Rising Apple
10110914-mlb-chicago-cubs-at-new-york-mets

Mets right-hander Matt Harvey has arm fatigue, will consult doctors

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

... hing that Harvey said he hadn’t seen since his freshman year of high school. Mets manager Terry Collins was actually so unsure of a pitch that registered in t ...

Tweets