New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey headed to doctor with 'arm fatigue' after fastball disappears
by: Mark Townsend — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 29s
... tcher will ever regain full strength following that procedure. One thing the Mets should know before Harvey is evaluated is that they can’t turn to him again ...
Tweets
-
"My arm was just not working at all." @BOOMbaca recaps Matt Harvey's latest poor start: https://t.co/iai2GfTttO… https://t.co/aprBiSpPmTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page. @mets @yankees @angels @cubs #mattharvey #curtisgranderson @APSE_sportmedia… https://t.co/CHZw7SC9SNNewspaper / Magazine
-
Real or not? Matt Harvey needs attitude change, Dodgers best in West https://t.co/uhBYQA9uAe #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
The good: Angels have won 2 straight series against the Yankees and the Astros, improving to 35-34. The bad: Shoemaker has a forearm injury.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Taking a timeout from #Mets-#Yankees silliness for a request: Please pray for Matt Mika and his family. https://t.co/Kuz7AKHSqWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets