New York Mets

nj.com
22918622-standard

Why Mets's Terry Collins used pitcher Steven Matz to pinch hit in 4th inning vs. Cubs

by: Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... lker left with a leg injury in the third inning. Granderson's 300th HR saves Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto missed the game with a stiff back, and outfielde ...

Tweets