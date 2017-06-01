New York Mets

Mets Merized

Draft Day Three Recap: Mets Select Edgardo Alfonzo’s Son

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 37s

... l in Queens. Alfonzo is the son of former major-leaguer and current Brooklyn Cyclones Edgardo Alfonzo. “We’ve seen him quite a bit,” Mets VP of amateur scouting T ...

Tweets