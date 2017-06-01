New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why haven't the Mets called up top prospect Amed Rosario?
by: Mark Fischer | For NJ.com — NJ.com 3m
... more importantly, we review Rosario as a possible long-term answer for us." Mets injury updates Alderson isn't shutting down the possibility of calling up Ro ...
Tweets
-
Per the great @McCulloughTimes, Dodgers inserting Maeda this weekend, so Kershaw faces Mets on Monday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Video: Sandy Alderson on Harvey, Walker Injuries https://t.co/sap54wkeqOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Milone is not progressing per Sandy. Smoker has loose bodies in L. elbow. 4 weeks for Noah. Conforto available tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @linkcalhoun: a lot to take in here.TV / Radio Personality
-
Matt Harvey, Neil Walker Out for Weeks https://t.co/XHgrW0Q1PpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Also- am I only one who thought of Keith Hernandez 1988 hamstring tear when seeing Walkers injury live?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets