New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to extend protective netting down lines at Citi Field
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 5s
... ET 0 Shares NEW YORK (AP) The Mets say they plan to extend the netting that protects fans to far beyond the dug ...
Tweets
-
Bryce Harper should not have tested Juan LagaresTV / Radio Network
-
Harvey’s down several weeks, Syndergaard won’t throw for at least 4 more weeks. There’s no help coming. #Mets https://t.co/rbDlm35NLVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Lagares' throw really bailed out the Mets, who walked two guys in front of Daniel Murphy, who's basically guaranteed to get a hit after thatBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Gio is doing Gio things at Citi. 1-0 going four.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
if you do get hit by a foul ball tonight your lawyer should have an easy one.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets