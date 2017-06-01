New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Joe%252bcavallaro

Mets Draft – 24th Round – RHRP Joe Cavallaro

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 14s

... year old University of South Florida junior pitcher selected by the New York Mets in the 24th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday. The ...

Tweets