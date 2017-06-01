New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reinforcements on the way after Mets place Juan Lagares, Matt Harvey on DL
by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 13s
... a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder. Additionally, the Mets have also placed outfielder Juan Lagares on the 10-Day Disabled List with a ...
Tweets
-
RT @DustinLGM: @cc660 @BoomerandCarton u should have a RT contest for 2 spots @ the govs mansion party A man of the ppl cant have only booshy celebs aroundTV / Radio Personality
-
The Texas Rangers have designated former Met Dillon Gee for assignment.Blogger / Podcaster
-
In which @hemjhaveri and I fight over the wokeness of Wonder Woman: https://t.co/pR46Ivs1S6TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets have set the desktop background of every computer in their video room to a picture of Lucas Duda's face.TV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets have set the desktop background of every computer in their video room to a picture of Lucas Duda's face.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MetsKevin11: Welcome back to the Mets Gavin Cecchini!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets