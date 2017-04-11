New York Mets

The Score
Cropped_2017-04-11t235117z_1411308009_nocid_rtrmadp_3_mlb-new-york-mets-at-philadelphia-phillies

Mets' Collins moves Cespedes to No. 2 hole following success of Bryant, Trout

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 42s

... ar in the order - a spot he hasn't hit out of since September 2015 - for the Mets' game Friday night against the . According to , the manager explained that h ...

Tweets