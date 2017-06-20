New York Mets

Fox Sports
201706141924698528469-p2-1.vresize.1200.630.high.0

With Harvey, Lagares on DL, Collins wishes for bubble wrap

by: foxsports Fox Sports 2m

... hought it would be OK if he hit second,” Collins said. Reynolds was with the Mets earlier this season and hit .174 with one home run in 20 games. Nimmo was ba ...

Tweets