New York Mets

North Jersey
636332356673577577-20170615-tdc-bm3-280-16058268

Cespedes hits second in Mets' lineup for first time since 2015

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

... AIL MORE NEW YORK – In assembling a lineup to oppose Max Scherzer on Friday, Mets manager Terry Collins drew inspiration from how several other managers arran ...

Tweets