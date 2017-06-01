New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Draft - Rounds 26 to 40 - Five Teenage Arms
by: Thomas Brennan — Mack's Mets 1m
... in rounds 26-40 1) JAKE EDER - ROUND 34: he is likely the gem of the last 15 Mets rounds, ranked # 66 in MLB's top 200 draft prospects. For persepctive, only ...
Tweets
-
RT @ToddRadom: Vaults right up to the top of any list of "most unusual uniforms ever worn in an MLB game" https://t.co/DfPogi95bDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
FaithDaniel Murphy is a feared hitter now, a flawed fielder then...am I leaving something out? https://t.co/1ApwWafRmuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Max Scherzer cruised through the Mets lineup as the Nationals won easily for the 2nd straight day (by @lvlahos343)… https://t.co/kM6eEdUT94Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets having a rough start to this stretch vs. the NL's best teams: https://t.co/sEns3GbZAiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
this is greatBy popular demand...the Mets' Lucas Duda Room. https://t.co/LX5YMQXEmJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Really enjoyed this analysis of walk-off etiquette from the excellent @megrowler https://t.co/zs0MzAmJX9Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets