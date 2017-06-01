New York Mets

Mets Merized
Seth-lugo

MMO Game Thread: Nationals vs Mets, 4:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2m

... s his worst FIP in three years and his best ERA in three years. He faced the Mets at the end of April where he allowed six hits over 7.0 innings leading to th ...

Tweets