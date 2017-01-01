New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Father’s heralded gift to Seth Lugo: Hellacious curveball | Newsday

by: Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com Newsday 2m

... ho had barely thrown the pitch himself. One year later, Lugo was pushing the Mets into the postseason. Two years later, he is hoping to help stabilize a start ...

Tweets