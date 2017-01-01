New York Mets

Daily News
Nationals-mets-baseball

Mets on brink of getting swept by Nationals after 7-4 loss

by: DANIEL POPPER NY Daily News 1m

... Nats' lead to 6-2 and proved to be the winning hit. After Lind's dinger, the Mets rallied in the bottom of the eighth. Yoenis Cespedes led off with a long hom ...

Tweets