New York Mets

Metsblog
Bruce_v1pukq0o_tkvh5uwt

Mets drop third straight game to Nationals, 7-4

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 14s

... m's decision not to call up shortstop prospect Amed Rosario. The Mets have no immediate plans to promote SS prospect  Amed Rosario from Triple-A, ...

Tweets