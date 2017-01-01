New York Mets
Mets still giving Yoenis Cespedes scheduled off day
by: DANIEL POPPER — NY Daily News 11s
... ed Cespedes would be available as a pinch hitter in the series finale as the Mets try to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of their division rivals. When a ...
Tweets
METS MINORS: Tebow, Ramos each collect 1 hit but the @ColaFireflies fall to Charleston 3-0. Columbia is 40-27 this… https://t.co/q1lnwYAmAnBlogger / Podcaster
METS MINORS: Molina K's 8 but the @RumblePoniesBB fall to Reading 7-4. Binghamton is 35-27 this season.Blogger / Podcaster
Previously hot Mets have been humbled by Nats https://t.co/rMT9PJP0qb #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
