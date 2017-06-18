New York Mets

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/18/17: It all comes down to this

by: Steve Sypa

... ME (ALL-STAR BREAK) The FSL North beat the FSL South, with various St. Lucie Mets players getting into the game for the South. 3B-1B : 0-4, BB, K DH : 1-3, BB ...

