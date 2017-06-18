New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Chatter: Joe Ross vs Jacob deGrom (6/18/17)
by: Other — Mets 360 7s
Tweets
-
Official Team Account
-
True? False? Anyway, Happy Father's Day to you all.@MarcCarig A father's gift to his son would be steering him away from being a Mets fan.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Do you really know baseball? Or are you just making stuff up? Find out now! https://t.co/hR1LYwUceYMisc
-
as an @arbys devotee, good luck to beef johnston in the final round today @usopengolf https://t.co/RrF6b9YKs9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Thanks! (also, check out the pinned tweet. pretty sure that's when green man stood me up at pitch talks)I'll give this one "must-read" status. Fantastic piece here by @MarcCarig on Seth Lugo, his dad & how his crazy cur… https://t.co/nIG8iEwhoRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Terry Collins comments being criticized is downright wrong-He is trying to create an us vs world mentality--still lots of season left folksBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets