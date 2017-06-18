New York Mets

North Jersey
636333975409053534-usatsi-10119161

DeGrom does it all as Mets stop skid, beat Nationals

by: @JPPelzman North Jersey 2m

... ashington for eight innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run as the Mets won 5-1, snapping a three-game skid and avoiding getting swept by the Nation ...

Tweets