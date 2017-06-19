New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2016-08-13-at-10.58.15-am

Mets Police Morning Laziness: told ya the Mets would win.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

... A friend of mine whoa actually follows this stuff emailed me to ask why the Mets were wearing Carolina Blue.  As I said, MLB did a lousy job with messaging f ...

Tweets