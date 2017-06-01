New York Mets

nj.com
22948817-standard

Why Mets' Terry Collins put Gavin Cecchini in the lineup to face Clayton Kershaw

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... be a good challenge for him," manager Terry Collins said.  deGromination The Mets stacked the lineup with right-handers against the left-handed Kershaw on Mon ...

Tweets