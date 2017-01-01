New York Mets

Daily News
Keithweb20s-pz7-web

Keith Hernandez says Tanner Roark’s been ‘getting his t--s lit'

by: JOHN HEALY NY Daily News 1m

... ut in the third inning.” Keith Hernandez may have broken a camera during the Mets game “Roark’s been getting his t--s lit,” Hernandez said. “Yeah, he really h ...

Tweets