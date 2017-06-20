New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_10122049

New York Mets: Gavin Cecchini Clobbers 1st Career HR off Clayton Kershaw (Video)

by: Zachary Weisleder Elite Sports NY 3m

... Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports New York Mets prospect Gavin Cecchini smashes his first career home run on Monday night ag ...

Tweets