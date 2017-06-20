New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cecchini tallies first career homer off Clayton Kershaw
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 19s
... way," Cecchini said. "I put my best swing on it and it happened to go out." Mets manager Terry Collins was pleased for Cecchini. Said Collins: "We like our y ...
Tweets
-
The Mets put up six off Kershaw, but fell to the Dodgers 10-6. It'll be Robert Gsellman and Brandon McCarthy tonight in LA. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/20/17 : Why is Rosario playing third? https://t.co/eEI7BdLHKSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lagares has thumb surgery https://t.co/nBIhIr7CVC via @mlbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Video: Wheeler talks pitching https://t.co/Gu11sx2eud via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Robert Gsellman feels at home in Los Angeles https://t.co/C3bYydaFFj via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets are delusional if they think this is still the path to the playoffs https://t.co/n1olN3pKT8 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets