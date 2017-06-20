New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/20/17 : Why is Rosario playing third?
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
... ll the Mets prospects in yesterday's minor league action! by Jun 20, 2017, 7:05am EDT Ja ...
Tweets
-
And yes, the #Mets could regret not signing Bruce, as they might already with Murph and Turner. Need to make a good deal in a sell-high moveBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jt_teran: Had such a great time with the guys on this 'delish' episode. https://t.co/v7Gtv09qLoBlogger / Podcaster
-
As good as he's been, signing Bruce long term remains unideal. #Mets need a real, everyday CF'er, moving Conforto to RF.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jay Bruce has a 1.8 bWAR, played better than decent defensively (per the stats), on pace for 44 HR. Should be a hot commodity in July. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Read all about the Mets’ ugly loss and other baseball things here. https://t.co/zLjQ628vEDBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets RF have actually done quite nicely in the DRS department. 4th best (+5).Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets