New York Mets

North Jersey
636335922201012036-ax095-3a29-9

Jose Reyes safe for now but job security could change in next few weeks

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 4m

... ave provided a fair sample size, and Reyes owned a .604 OPS in that stretch. Mets’ executives were not pleased with Reyes performance earlier this season acco ...

Tweets