New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Asdrubal_cabrera_4uknfaun_fcwlrhom

Asdrubal tuning up for Friday return

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

... red a run. He played seven innings at shortstop. Once Cabrera returns to the Mets, the team will plug him back in as its everyday shortstop, shifting to third ...

Tweets