New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_9974720_168381790_lowres

For All You Kids Out There, Episode 59: “It’s not what you want”

by: Jeffrey Paternostro Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 12s

... nundrum. In the second half of the show we are joined by Skyler Kanfer of BP Mets to discuss the 2017 Mets draft class. In the third half of the show we answe ...

Tweets